5,559 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

