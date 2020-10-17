483 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $383.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.38 and its 200 day moving average is $319.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

