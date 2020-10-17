466 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $155.12 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.