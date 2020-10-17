380 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

