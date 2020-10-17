360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 20,000 Shares

360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) insider Tony Pitt acquired 20,000 shares of 360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$34,880.00 ($24,914.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.57.

