2,809 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,661 shares of company stock worth $28,795,974 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

