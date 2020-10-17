231 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.01 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

