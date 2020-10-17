200,520 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.39% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50. Insiders have sold a total of 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

