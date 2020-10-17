200,520 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.39% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50. Insiders have sold a total of 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
