19,893 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.08% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

