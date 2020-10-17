1,975 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,027,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $114.07 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.