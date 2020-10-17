1,024 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

