1,002 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.42.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $1,550,014.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $524.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.63, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $530.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

