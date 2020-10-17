-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 479.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,152 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,547 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 457,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,124,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 619,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

