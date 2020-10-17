$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBNC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

