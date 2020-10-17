$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.07 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.15.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.