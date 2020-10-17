$0.21 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Luminex posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Luminex news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $892,475.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,022 shares of company stock worth $18,373,703. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 47.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Luminex by 126.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNX opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

