-$0.18 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.17. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

