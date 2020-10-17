-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 358,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 90,175 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.