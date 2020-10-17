$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.17. Advanced Disposal Services posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.