$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Osisko gold royalties posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Osisko gold royalties.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 61.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko gold royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.