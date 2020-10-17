$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Osisko gold royalties posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Osisko gold royalties.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter worth $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 61.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko gold royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.