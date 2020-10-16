Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

