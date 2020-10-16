ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 273.7% in September

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing and marketing natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company provides its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and intends to license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

