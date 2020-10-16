Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 614,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $95.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

