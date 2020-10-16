Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.