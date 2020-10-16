Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,539 shares of company stock worth $1,325,083 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

