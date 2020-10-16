Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

TPTX opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 271.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

