Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Hold

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SCRYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.16. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

