Zacks Investment Research Lowers ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECIFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.90.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.