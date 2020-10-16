Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Hold

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSNUY. ValuEngine cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

