Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cannae has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 126.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,823,000 after acquiring an additional 744,001 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $28,672,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 77.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 476,252 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

