Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 277.32 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,493,013 shares of company stock valued at $21,315,602. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

