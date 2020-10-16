Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 222,935 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

