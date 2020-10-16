Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of QUMU opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

