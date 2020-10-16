Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

PAA opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 160.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,115,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 770,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

