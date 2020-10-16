Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. NetApp reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 203,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 187,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

