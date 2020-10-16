Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.85 Per Share

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($8.33) and the highest is ($1.99). United Continental posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 281.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of ($24.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($29.08) to ($20.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.96) to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. United Continental’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

