Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

