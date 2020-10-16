Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. AXA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.90 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

