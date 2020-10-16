Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $530.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

