Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

