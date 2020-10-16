Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

