Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Trading Down 7.1%

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.76. 992,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,527,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

About Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

