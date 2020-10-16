YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 75.8% in September

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

