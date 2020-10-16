Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

