XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 12.3% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.05. 18,271,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 8,541,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,496,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

