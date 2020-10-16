XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 13,100 Shares

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $377,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,979,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,850,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $954,415.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85.

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $138,111.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $144,282.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,152.54.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $27.52 on Friday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $759.91 million, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.