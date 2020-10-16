XP (NYSE:XP) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XP. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $42.19 on Friday. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in XP by 18,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,571 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in XP by 58.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in XP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after purchasing an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC grew its position in shares of XP by 1.1% in the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after purchasing an additional 681,221 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the second quarter worth about $25,344,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

