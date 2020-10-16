Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,631,900 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 23,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Xiaomi stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

