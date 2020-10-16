X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0.6%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.32. 4,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.63% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

