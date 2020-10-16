WSFS Financial Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WSFS opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

